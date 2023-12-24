Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

