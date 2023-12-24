Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

