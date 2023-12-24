Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

