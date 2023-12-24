Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 82,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.48. 288,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,579. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $165.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

