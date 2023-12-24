Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

