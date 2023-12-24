Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VEA opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

