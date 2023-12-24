Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

