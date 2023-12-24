Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

