Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 17.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.