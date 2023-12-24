Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

