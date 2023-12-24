Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.