Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
