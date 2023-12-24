Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

