Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3286 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.