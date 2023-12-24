Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $168.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

