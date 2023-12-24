Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

