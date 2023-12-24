Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 124,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

