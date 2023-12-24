Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

