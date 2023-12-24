Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 11.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,212,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.