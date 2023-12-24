Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.41.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

