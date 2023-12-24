Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

