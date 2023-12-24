Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.