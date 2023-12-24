Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $435.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

