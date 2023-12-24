Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

