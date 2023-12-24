Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Applied Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

