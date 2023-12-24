Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.