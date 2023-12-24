Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.96%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

