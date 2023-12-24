Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 26.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $293,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

