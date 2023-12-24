Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

