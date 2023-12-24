Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.