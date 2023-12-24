VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Further Reading

