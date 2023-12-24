VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

