VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

