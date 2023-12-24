Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

