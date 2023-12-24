Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

