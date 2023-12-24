Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

About EOG Resources

Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

