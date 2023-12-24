Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Enbridge by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 58,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 140,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

