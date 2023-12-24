Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

