Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

