Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 120.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

ENPH stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $303.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

