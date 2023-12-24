Viking Fund Management LLC Has $22.02 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 4.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $952.16 and its 200-day moving average is $893.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

