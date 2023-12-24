Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

