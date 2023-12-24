Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

