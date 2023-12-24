Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 315,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SM opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.12.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

