Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.15% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.