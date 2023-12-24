Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:ZIVB)

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ZIVB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (ZIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. The fund holds short positions in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh month VIX futures contracts.

