voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) versus Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Head to Head Contrast

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -34.70% -51.95% -19.36% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

voxeljet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.79 million 0.38 -$11.87 million ($0.54) -2.28 Creative Technology $84.47 million N/A -$7.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares voxeljet and Creative Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Creative Technology has higher revenue and earnings than voxeljet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for voxeljet and Creative Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

voxeljet currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.25%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Technology beats voxeljet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

