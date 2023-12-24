W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

