W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.9% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $827.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $777.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

