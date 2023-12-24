W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $825.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $827.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $777.70 and a 200-day moving average of $743.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

