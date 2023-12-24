Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lowered by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 67,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 174,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 9,777,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,031. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

